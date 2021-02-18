Protecting our hearts as we age

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We all want to look good and feel good as we age, but are we taking the right steps today to ensure that happens tomorrow, particularly when it comes to our heart health?

The older we get, the more we naturally lose levels of an essential molecule called NAD+ (N-A-D) that helps our body generate energy and repair damage to its cells. Add in stressors like a high-fat diet, a sedentary lifestyle, and poor sleep habits, and those levels can be affected even more. So what is NAD+ and how is it tied to our heart health? And more importantly, what we can do to combat the loss of NAD in our daily lives so that we can age better?

Joining us for this discussion, which falls during National Heart Health Month, is Dr. Andrew Shao, a nutritional biochemist and ChromaDex employee with nearly two decades in the global nutrition industry, and fitness expert, and host of the “Habits & Hustle” podcast, Jen Cohen.