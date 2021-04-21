Protecting young athletes during Youth Sports Safety month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In recognition of April as Youth Sports Safety Month, Delta Dental of Tennessee (Delta Dental) today launched a statewide initiative to encourage all kids to wear mouthguards while playing sports by giving away free boil and bite mouthguards to athletes ages 10 and under participating in organized sports leagues in Tennessee. Mouthguards help protect your teeth and stabilize your jaw, minimizing the risk of injuries to the face.

“Sports can be great fun, until your child gets a tooth knocked out. And then it becomes scary, painful, and expensive,” said Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Tennessee. “Mouthguards are a common-sense but underutilized way to lower the risk your child gets hurt, and I hope more parents and coaches will encourage their kids to use a mouthguard, just like they would any other piece of athletic equipment, both in practice and in games this spring.”

The free boil and bite mouthguards are recommended for use by youth 10 and under. The mouthguards come in two varieties: one with a strap that can be attached to a helmet, recommended for use in football and ice hockey, and one without the strap, ideal for sports like basketball, martial arts, and soccer.