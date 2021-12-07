KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Behavioral Health team, at Fast Pace Health, focuses on treating patients with behavioral health issues including depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, and other psychiatric disorders using appropriate medications and/or psychotherapy. Patients’ individualized treatment plans depend on their unique needs and medical situations.

Behavioral health issues affect up to 1 in 5 individuals in the United States (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) and can be severely disabling.At Fast Pace Health, psychiatric nurse practitioners, licensed clinical social workers, and licensed professional counselors offer outpatient care to patients of all ages with behavioral health issues.

This week, Director of Behavioral Health Nikita Duke joined us to talk about the stigma surround behavioral health, as well as the available resources to help patients in more rural communities. Learn more at Fastpacehealth.com/behavioralhealth.