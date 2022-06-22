OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Recover from the comfort of your own home with a local business.

Patriot Homecare has been serving the East Tennessee community and their healthcare needs since 1986. Their mission is to provide affordable, consistent, and personable care all within your home.

They accept most insurance providers and cater to needs that can be taken care of at home. Recovering from surgery, nutritional and dietary needs, wound care, and more are many ways they can assist you.

Home healthcare is cost-effective and convenient to many who are needing assistance on a budget.

Currently, they are searching to add more qualified and dedicated nurses to their staff. Brand Manager, Scott Estep, says nurses of all ages primarily find work in hospitals or clinics. He says home healthcare is an underserved industry and hopes more nurses work within this field. Estep mentions home healthcare nurses will still have the ability to work in pediatrics to geriatrics.

For more information on employment and assistance, visit their website.