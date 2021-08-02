Providing shelter for The Eastern Screech Owl with the UT Arboretum Society

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Today we are learning more about The Eastern Screech Owl with our friends from the UT Arboretum Society! Not only is the Screech Owl the most common owl in our area, it is also known for eliminating some of the most problematic pests around your home. Our friend Michelle Campanis is giving us all the details about an up coming virtual program ,on August 5th, which is part of the First Thursday Nature Supper Club. During this presentation you can learn step by step instructions on creating and building a roost box for the Eastern Screech Owl. For more information on this free Zoom program you can log onto utarboretumsociety.org.