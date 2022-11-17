PIGEON FORGE, Tenn (WATE) – What better way to spend your Thanksgiving than with Puckett’s Restaurant? The Pigeon Forge restaurant is our next Frugal Friday deal and it is live now! When you buy one $25 gift card, you get another one absolutely free! Who doesn’t love free food?!

Puckett’s Restaurant offers a wide menu of items to fulfill your hunger, from brisket to pulled pork, to some of the best desserts around town! There is something for everyone to try and leave with a full and happy stomach.

Puckett’s Restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving Dinner plan for you and your family to enjoy all the good things of a Thanksgiving dinner without the cleanup of it all! Load up the entire family and head to Pigeon Forge to share the table together at Puckett’s.

You can find the deal right now here and visit Puckett’s Restaurant at their website to book your next family dinner.