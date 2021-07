KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten divers from Knoxville are hitting the road to the Junior USA National Championships. The Tennessee Aquatics Diving coach loves hearing the sound of the diving boards, especially after the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was especially hard for our divers because we were out of a pool," said Coach Michael Wright. "We had to look around to different local pools, club pools, community pools, stuff like that and really just kind of mix in and get an hour here or there wherever we could find."