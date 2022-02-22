HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) – D1 Training Hardin Valley specializes in pushing athletes to the next level, but everyone can benefit from this top tier workout facility. D1 will be at the Man Show March 4th and 5th.

D1 Training Hardin Valley is a mecca for those wishing to push their athletic performance to the next level, be that someone just starting out on their physical fitness journey or college athletes preparing to enter the professional sports world. D1 Training doesn’t just offer physical training, but they also offer support to college athletes navigating the new NIL rules and guidelines and a sport rehab facility that is truly impressive.

D1 Training Hardin Valley will be joining WATE 6 on your side at our annual Man Show getting started March 4th and running until the 5th. D1 will hold a bench press contest that will test competitors to maximize their pump to their fullest capabilities and with a free membership to D1, the athletes will be lining up to compete so make sure that you sign up early. The competition will kick off on the second day of the Man Show, Saturday March 5th.

For more information or to schedule your first free class visit the D1 Training Hardin Valley website.