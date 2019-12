KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re looking for a new hobby, or career, in 2020, the Balloon Training Institute has an opportunity that may be for you.

In addition to its 2020 calendar, the Balloon Training Institute will also be offering an Introduction to Balloon Decorations class, that lasts only an hour. In the class, you’ll learn to do simple balloon creations, that will pump up your next party.

Learn more at Balloon Training Institute.