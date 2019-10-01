Pumpkin spice bagels make a perfect fall breakfast

Even if the temps have not caught up to fall, pumpkin spice season is in full swing. One of the only downsides to this delicious fall flavor is that many of the best treats are heavy on the calories. Pumpkin itself is wonderfully healthy, but the pies, the breads, the muffins, the pasta, and even the coffee – not so much. It is worth it though, right? Yeah, we think so too.

But what if you could get the best of both worlds? That means the yumminess of fall without the heavy fat and sugar? Check out these homemade pumpkin spice bagels for a healthy and easy breakfast you’ll feel good about eating. Easy and healthy bagels? Yes, it is a real thing. In fact, these are bad boys are fat free! Even better – this recipe does not use yeast, so no waiting on the dough to rise and way less effort.

Light Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cup flour, plus ¼ cup flour reserved

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp allspice

½ tsp nutmeg

¾ cup fat-free Greek yogurt

½ cup pumpkin puree

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste (or substitute 1 tsp vanilla extract)

1 tsp kosher salt

Egg wash (optional)

1 Tbsp turbinado sugar (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°.

Combine in medium mixing bowl the dry ingredients – 1 ¾ cup flour, baking powder, and spices. Whisk together to incorporate.

In a separate large mixing bowl combine the yogurt, sugar and salt. Stir until well combined and sugar and salt have dissolved into the yogurt mixture. Add the vanilla and pumpkin, whisk together.

Add the dry ingredients, mixing by hand. Dough will be still be slightly tacky. Use reserved flour to knead dough with a spatula until it is dry enough to handle.

Form a disk with the dough and cut into 6 equal portions. Roll each portion into log until it is about 8 inches. Form a circle and pinch it closed. Repeat for each piece of dough.

Optional: Brush bagels with egg wash and sprinkle tops with turbinado sugar.

Place uncooked bagels on silicone mat lined baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes.