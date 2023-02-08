KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Team Wolf and Team Howl go head-to-head.

What is better than watching puppies running around in your favorite team’s jersey? Living East Tennessee is holding their own Puppy Palooza ahead of the big game this weekend.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles gear up to battle it out on the field, 10 puppies are making their predictions before the big game.

All puppies involved are adoptable and ready to find their forever home. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is excited to show off some of their best and ‘cutest’ residents.

For more information and a list of services HSTV can offer, visit their website.

Watch today at 3 to see all the action.