KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Each week on Living East Tennessee, we invite shelters and rescues to feature pets that need loving homes. It was just a year ago that we introduced you to Annie, a sweet senior dog at Slumdog Rescue Crew. While she had already found her loving home with the Hamptons, she surprised her family with a litter of nine puppies just after her adoption was complete. Over the weekend, those puppies were back together for a reunion like no other.

When Angela Hampton and her husband adopted Annie, they had no idea she was pregnant. In fact, they thought she was becoming ill and immediately took her to the veterinarian. It was there they found out Annie wasn’t sick — she was in active labor. At the vet, Annie delivered three of those puppies. Another came in the car on Clinton Highway, before the Hamptons could make it home. The other five puppies were born at the Hampton’s home.

With such cute faces, it didn’t take long for all of those puppies to find loving homes and bring those families together. Over the past year, the families have been communicating through a private Facebook group, where they celebrate milestones and share updates on the puppies. Staying in touch led to a weekend celebration, just a few days after the puppies turned one year old. “We’ve developed some very strong bonds. These puppies are awesome, and the people who gave them homes are really good people, so we’ve developed some friendships through it,” said Angela Hampton.

For more on Slumdog Rescue Crew, or to see their adoptable pets, visit www.slumdogrescueccrew.com.