KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re looking for an energetic dog, who already knows a few tricks, then you need to meet Jackson. He’s available for adoption now at the Blount County Animal Center. You can find Jackson, and all of their adoptable pets, on PetFinder.

The Blount County Animal Center is also hosting a puppy yoga class on Saturday, June 12 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. The cost is $20.00 per person, and 100% of the proceeds go to cover medical costs at the shelter.