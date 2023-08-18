KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gather your friends for a delicious catered lunch, because the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce’s Purses & Pearls Luncheon and Live Auction event is just around the corner.

The live designer purse and pearl jewelry auction will be on Tuesday, August 22nd, and will be emceed by WATE-TV’s Good Morning Tennessee Anchor, Tearsa Smith.

The event will run from 11 am – 1 pm at the Faith Promise Anderson, 1115 N Charles Seivers Blvd., Ste. 4, Clinton. The schedule includes a Purse & Jewelry Auction Preview, lunch, and the Purses & Pearls Jewelry Auction by Bear Stephenson.

Fundraising for Purses & Pearls will go toward the Anderson County Scholarship fund, toward three deserving young ladies.

To preview a few of the auction items and get tickets, check out the Purses and Pearls website or call 865-457-2559.