KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Need new dishes to impress your guests this Thanksgiving?! Local Carrabba’s Italian Grill chef David Parker shares a pasta dish that is sure to WOW and feed the masses. The Rigatoni Campagnolo featuring large rigatoni tossed with Italian Sausage, red bell peppers, signature pomodoro sauce and topped with warm caprino cheese.

Other dishes that are sure to make a great holiday meal include:

Lasagne : pasta layered with pomodoro sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan, romano and mozzarella cheese

: pasta layered with pomodoro sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan, romano and mozzarella cheese Four Cheese & Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms : Four mushrooms stuffed with sausage, spinach, ricotta, parmesan, romano, mozzarella cheese and Italian breadcrumbs served over a tomato cream sauce.

: Four mushrooms stuffed with sausage, spinach, ricotta, parmesan, romano, mozzarella cheese and Italian breadcrumbs served over a tomato cream sauce. Fettuccine Carrabba : Fettuccine alfredo with wood-grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms and peas.

: Fettuccine alfredo with wood-grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms and peas. Cannoli Cake: Vanilla cake with layers of cannoli filling topped with a mini cannoli, pistachios and chocolate sauce with a chocolate chip crust.