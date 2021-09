KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Want to test your knowledge? Head on out to the AMSE, or American Museum of Science and Energy, Quiz at Crafter’s Brew & Social on Monday, September 13 at 6:00 pm.

Topics include Earth Science, Human Science, Space Science, Math & Technology, History, fun, community, and a guarantee to learn something. The best part is – everyone wins something.

Learn more about AMSE at amse.org.