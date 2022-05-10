KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for some fun outdoor activities to get into this summer, look no further than a popular nature preserve in Knoxville.

Ijams Nature Center, located at 2915 Island Home Avenue, offers a plethora of different activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Their Nature Playscape, an area specifically designed for young children to engage in nature, just opened on Monday. At Ijams, you are able to rent kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, enjoy their hiking and biking trails, and take a swim in their quarries. Every Monday, they are offering yoga classes with instructor Hope Irwin at the Nature Center.

The Ijams grounds and trails are open every day from 8 a.m. until dusk, and their Visitor Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about all of the activities that they offer, you can head to the Ijams website for more information.