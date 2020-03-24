Putting a vegetarian twist on a classic dip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrate National Chip and Dip Day with this favorite from Living East Tennessee storyteller, Chelsea Haynes!
Vegetarian Cauliflower Buffalo Dip
Ingredients:
-1 head of cauliflower or 1 bag of frozen riced cauliflower
-1/2 of sweet onion (diced)
-4 oz. of cream cheese
-1 cup of plain Greek yogurt
-1 tablespoon of ranch seasoning
-1 tablespoon of olive oil
-1 cup of shredded mozzarella
-1/8 teaspoon of salt
-1/8 teaspoon of pepper
-1/2 cup of Frank’s RedHot (or buffalo sauce of your choice)
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Season and toss cauliflower on a baking sheet with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast cauliflower in the oven for 10-15 minutes, until slightly browned.
- If cauliflower is not yet riced, place inside of the food chopper until finely diced. Add cream cheese, yogurt, hot sauce, ranch seasoning and mozzarella cheese to the food processor. Blend until smooth.
- Transfer mixture into a baking dish. Drizzle the remaining cheese on top of the mixture, and place in the oven. Bake on 450 degrees F for 17-20 minutes, or until the mixture is hot.
- Remove from the oven to garnish with thyme and chives.
- Serve with carrots, celery and/or tortilla chips.
- Enjoy!