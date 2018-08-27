Q&A: What it was like going Over the Edge

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:
rapel1_1535391481406.jpg

Living East Tennessee host, Erin Barnett recently rappelled down the 16 story Trotter building in Downtown Knoxville to support The Restoration House. She shared more about the experience.

Q: What inspired you to go Over The Edge for The Restoration House?

A: “When I was first asked to participate, I was TERRIFIED! I am very afraid of heights. It took a little convincing, but once I learned about the the mission behind The Restoration House, I decided to brave my fear and do it. These single moms go over the edge every day for their children, so I wanted to do this for them.”


Q: Tell us more about the training required to participate?

A: “Thankfully, there was a wonderful team of experts who met with us to review the gear, the harnesses, helmet, and straps we were wearing. We also took a training class on how the rope system works, how to guide yourself down the building and what to do if your rope locked up.”


Q: You mentioned you are scared of heights. What was it like getting to the top of the building?

A: “We took an elevator to the 10th floor where we were suited up with all of our equipment. We then went to the top floor and climbed a set of narrow stairs to get to the top of the building. That is when my heart started racing. We stepped out onto the roof top to see a gorgeous 360 view of our beautiful city. You could see the sunsphere, the river, the stadium, it was stunning, however my stomach was also turning in knots because I made the mistake of looking down, realizing how high up we were.”


Q: What was the moment like going over the edge?

A: “Thankfully my instructor and expert was so calm and reassuring that I was safe and would do great. I was gripping the safety poles so hard that my hands were sweating. Keep in mind while I was rappelling I was going to be also LIVE on television. I was reviewing my instructions when I started my live shot. I was so nervous that my first few attempts to start rappelling failed. I was pulling the release level to fast, locking my self in position. After a few tries I finally got it and started to make my way down the building. That moment of leaning back into the ropes and realizing you are dangling from the top of a building was the most terrifying experience.”


Q: What was it like going down the building?

A: “Once I got down the first few floors, I could hear my husband cheering me on from the ground so I did relax a little and have fun. It was super challenging trying to keep my feet on the building and a few times I nearly spun in a circle trying to maintain my position on the ropes. I just kept saying to myself, ‘don’t look down, don’t look down, don’t look down,’ but of course I did! SCARY!!”


Q: How relieved were you when your feet touched the ground?

A: “AMAZING! I almost wanted to kiss the ground!! (laughing) The entire experience was such an adrenaline rush, so my heart was still racing but I was happy to see my husband, son and family there waiting.”


Q: Would you do it again?

A: “Absolutely. I conquered a major fear and helped spread awareness about The Restoration House. I think sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone to make a difference.”
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.