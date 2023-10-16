KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical is giving back to the community they love with a Free Trunk-or-Treat event. Vendors will be at the event with bounce houses, free food, pumpkin painting and more. Members of the community are encouraged to come out and have fun!

The Trunk or Treat & Cruise event will take place Oct. 21, 2023 from 2 pm – 6 pm at Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical (405 Donovans Way, Kodak, TN 37764)

Also, the team at Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical says if you’re looking forward to the Tennessee vs. Alabama football game, not to worry because you can enjoy it there!

To learn more, you can find more information on their Facebook Page or website.