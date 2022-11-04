KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Have a taste of beautiful East Tennessee in your home this winter.

Home décor is fun to play around with during the holiday season, and one local maker is creating beloved quilts for you and your family.

Starforrest Quilts was created to bring nature, home décor, and comfort to life. Barbara Webster, founder, makes her quilts with photographs she takes of nature. “I love taking this wonderful tradition and applying 21st century technology to it, thereby bringing the tradition into modern times,” she says.

Barbara will be at the 56th Annual Foothills Craft Guild show and will have her quilts up for display and for sale. You can also shop year round on her Etsy shop.

Her quilts are designed be hung on the wall or even table runners. Once she has photographed the perfect fall leaves, sunset, and even vibrant flowers, she sends her pictures to New York to be printed on fabric.

Add a piece of East Tennessee nature to your home with these beloved quilts. For more information visit her website.