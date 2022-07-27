KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Radio Systems Corporation launches the Artist & Makers Exhibition celebrating crafters throughout the East Tennessee community.

At the Radio Systems Corporation, pets are everything. All of their companies, whether it’s Invisible Fence or PetSafe or SportDog or Kurgo, focuses on different aspects of pet ownership. And while this Artists and Makers Exhibition will be an opportunity to showcase the creative talents of some of their employees, they are gladly donating 10% of the show’s proceeds to the Smokey Mountain Service Dogs, which is an organization focused on providing highly trained service dogs to wounded veterans.

Supporting the local community has always been important to Radio Systems. They have built dog parks in Knoxville, and they have various organizations within the company that host rummage sales, do litter pick-up all throughout Knoxville, and participate in events like Mardi Growl every year.

The event will take place this Saturday July 30th from 10am to 1pm at 2410 Cherahala Blvd.

For more information visit the Radio Systems Corporation website.