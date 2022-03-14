HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Rebrand will throw “Raise Your Voice” on March 19th at the Princess Theatre in Harriman, TN. a charity concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

On March 19th the Princess Theatre in Harriman will play host to “Raise Your Voice” a charity concert series that will raise money to go towards St. Jude Children’s Hospital while showcasing up-and-coming hip hop talent from all over the region. Featuring a variety of artists, all ticket sales for this event will be donated in full. If you would like to donate prior or after the event, you can do so at the St. Jude’s Fundraising website.

Information and Tickets for this event can be found at the “Raise Your Voice” Facebook event page.