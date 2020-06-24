Raising the next generation, together

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nurture the Next, formerly known as PCAT, joined us to share more about the organization’s name change and how it all ties back into their mission in helping families across the state of Tennessee.

Kristen Davis, CEO and President of Nurture the Next told us the name is different but the mission is still the same, “Nurture the Next helps Tennessee families build the skills and confidence to create a caring environment for the healthy development of their young children. We exist because parenting matters. Nurtured children grow into resilient, capable adults, and nurturing homes are built by parents who have the knowledge and a positive support system to help them. That’s where we come in.”

Davis explained the groups various resources and programs include in-home services, parent mentorship, educational classes, crisis support, and training for adults who work with children. All services are free to families and confidential.