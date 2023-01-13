KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical (RAM) is back in the area for a free clinic that is open to the public. Patients can stop by the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park.

As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Clinic doors typically open at 6 a.m. according to RAM.

With this being a pop-up event, patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Free dental, vision, and medical services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to time constraints, be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered to every patient attending the clinic RAM states.

All services are free and open to the public and no ID is required.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

*Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.