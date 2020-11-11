Random Acts of Flowers delivers more than 500 flower bouquets to East Tennessee veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Random Acts of Flowers is committed to improving the lives of individuals in healthcare facilities by delivering them recycled flowers to brighten their day.

For Veteran’s Day 2020, their mission still remains the same.

In partnership with Pilot Flying J and several senior and assisted living facilities across East Tennessee, Random Acts of Flowers planned to deliver nearly 515 flower bouquets with hints of red, white and blue to honor local veterans’ service and commitment to our country.

“We just want them to know that they’re being thought of today,” Mick Reed, executive director of Random Acts of Flowers- Knoxville (RAF), said. “Even if they are in a senior living facility or in a hospital, we want them to know that people are thinking of them and are appreciative of their service.”

Reed also said this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the volunteers at Random Acts of Flowers. He is eternally grateful for them and said if East Tennesseans are looking for a way to give back to the community, there’s room for you at the table inside of RAF-Knoxville.