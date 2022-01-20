KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For more than a decade, a local nonprofit has brought joy to East Tennessee through the power of flowers.

Random Acts of Flowers delivers flowers to individuals in healthcare facilities. Since their inception, they have made over 145,000 flower donations, accumulated more than 81,000 volunteer hours and they have recycled over 182,000 vases.

Random Acts of Flowers continues to thrive thanks to its volunteers. If you would like to get involved, you can visit the Random Acts of Flowers website for more information.