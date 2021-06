KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – To celebrate The Brightest Week and the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, Random Acts of Flowers is delivering over 650 bouquets to individuals in memory care facilities.

Since these facilities have a lower population, volunteers have the opportunity to drop off the bouquets for the internal staff to deliver to patients. To learn more about Random Acts of Flowers, you can head to their website for more information.