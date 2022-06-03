KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A simple and easy snack has hit the Living East Tennessee kitchen.

Author and raw vegan chef, Raw Chef Jane, stopped in to show us how easy, effortless, and simple her creations are.

Jalapeno Pepper Poppers were our snack of choice, and Raw Chef Jane is an expert at finding the best and most creative ways to supplement ingredients to fit this type of diet.

Watch as we put the finishing touches on this spicy and flavorful dish.

Tala and her sister, Laura spent the past weekend with Raw Chef Jane. They took part in a 7-course raw vegan dinner at Jane’s beautiful home. Jane’s home was filled with various animals, musical instruments, self made artwork, and delicious food. When Tala told Jane how delicious the food was, Jane said “I wouldn’t expect anything less of myself.”

It is safe to say Raw Chef Jane and her husband, Glenn are full of life, love, laughter, and creativity.

