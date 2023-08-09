KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Raw Chef Jane, an author, and vegan raw chef, stopped by Living East Tennessee to show us how easy, effortless, and simple her recipes are.

Today, she showcased her deliciously, scrumptious, Raw Vegan New York Cheesecake.

Here’s what you’ll need:



Crust



2 C Pecans

2 C dates

Pinch Himalayan Salt

1 TBS Coconut Palm Sugar



Raw Chef Jane writes, “Put all Crust ingredients into food processor and process until the mixture sticks together. I like to use a spring-form pan, but you don’t have to, just so long as you line whatever pan you’re using with plastic wrap. Press the crust mixture into desired thickness into a pan. Set aside (can be put into freezer or refrigerator while preparing the filling). The reason I like to use pecans for the crust is that the mixture of pecans and dates most closely resembles a graham cracker crust, as the pecans have a certain sweetness to them also. But if you don’t have pecans, you can use almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, or walnuts.”



Filling



2 ½ Cups Cashews

Juice of 2 Lemons

½ Cup Agave

½ Cup Coconut Oil

Dash of Himalayan Salt

Start with 1/2 cup of water, adding a little at a time if needed

Raw Chef Jane continues, “Put all filling ingredients into a blender, adding the liquid first and blending until everything is smooth. You may need to add a little more water in small amounts through the top in order to create a smooth mixture. You don’t want it runny – but you do want it smooth. Pour filling into the crust. Top with crushed nuts if desired.”

Follow along and create some of her recipes found on her website.