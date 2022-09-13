KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Raw Chef Jane joins us in the Living East Tennessee Kitchen with a delicious Ethiopian inspired dish that is bursting with flavor.

When it comes to healthy dishes that are full of flavor Raw Chef Jane always delivers on delicious meals. This visit, she decided to bring some Ethiopian flavors into the Living East Tennessee kitchen to create a hearty dish that is both filling and delicious. For this recipe and so much more, Raw Chef Jane has a book out that will walk you through the steps to make amazing raw dishes yourself at home.

