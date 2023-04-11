KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Author and raw vegan chef, Raw Chef Jane, stopped by Living East Tennessee to show us how to make a delicious and nutritious salad. Raw Chef Jane, who lives in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee, shows how easy it is to make healthy meals on the go.

Raw Chef Jane makes an Asparagus and Strawberry salad, which is great for the spring and summer months.

RCJ’s ASPARAGUS & STRAWBERRIES

1 Bunch of Asparagus, cut into ½”-1” pieces

1 Cup of strawberries (around 10-14, depending on size), sliced

2 tsp finely chopped cilantro (optional)

1 small clove of garlic, either pressed or finely chopped

1 ½ tsp EVOO

1 ½ tsp ACV or Banana Vinegar (or your favorite vinegar)

1 knuckle of ginger finely grated

1 tsp Nama Shoyu

Himalayan Salt to taste

Directions:

Raw Chef Jane says, “Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir well. This is yummy. If you’d like to soften the asparagus in the dehydrator for about ½ to 1 hour, then do so. I like to put my asparagus into a plastic bag with a little EVOO and Himalayan salt (a clove of garlic cut in half is optional), just twist the bag so that nothing can fall out and make sure there is air in the bag so that the asparagus can be shaken. Put it into a glass bowl on the bottom of the dehydrator to soften. Oh – by the way, this makes a great dish on its own as well!”

Raw Chef Jane and her husband are both Master Gardeners, Reiki Masters, and raw vegans. According to her site, neither of them takes any medication, with the exception of occasional supplementation when needed. She says that all of their required nutrients are obtained from the food they eat.

Raw Chef Jane adds, “Doctors are astounded at their general health and well-being, mental clarity, low blood pressure, low cholesterol, and in general how well their bodies function.”

For more information on Raw Chef Jane, click here.