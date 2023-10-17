KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Raw Chef Jane joins the Living East Tennessee crew and shows how you too can make easy, fun and flavorful vegan fare!

To learn more about Raw Chef Jane, find her recipes, courses, classes or a link to her book, visit her website.

RAW CHEF JANE’S Deconstructed Apple Pie

Ingredients for filling:

Apples, cut to your liking as if you were making apple pie

½ tsp Cinnamon

¼ – ½ Cup Coconut Palm Sugar

Dash of Apple Pie Spice

Dash of Himalayan Salt

Blend above ingredients together. If you are making this dish ahead of time, please add the juice of a lemon to the apples so that they don’t turn brown.

For Topping:

Equal parts pecans (or walnuts) and pitted dates. Start with 1 cup of each with a pinch of Himalayan Salt. Blend in food processor until mixture holds together and is crumbly. Put topping on top of apple mixture in a serving dish.

This is a great dessert, which can also be used for breakfast and a snack as well!