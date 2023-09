KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For everyone who is noticing the slightly cooler weather sneaking in, this recipe by Raw Chef Jane is for you. Nothing screams fall more than apples, and the recipe for her Apple Delight is quick and easy. You’ll be enjoying the taste of fall in every bite.

This recipe calls for apples, cinnamon, coconut palm sugar, raisins, walnuts and a little lemon juice to help it stay fresh longer.

For more on Raw Chef Jane, visit her website.