RCJ’s Savory Sprouted Lentils

1 Cup dry lentils, soaked and sprouted

*put lentils in a bowl in the morning and cover with water.

*At the end of the day, drain and rinse lentils, dry out the bowl, put the dry lentils into the bowl and cover the bowl with a dishtowel. In the morning, the lentils will be sprouted.

1 tsp sweet onion, finely chopped

½ Red Bell Pepper, finely chopped

About 10 Kalamata Olives, finely chopped

1 oz sundried tomatoes, rehydrated, drained, finely chopped

Add chopped vegetables to lentils. Sprinkle about ½ tsp dried thyme. Add

about 2 TBS Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO), add salt and pepper to taste.

Mix well. Serve over spinach or cauliflower rice, or just plain. You can

add garlic if you’d like and any other veggies.