KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Today, Raw Chef Jane will whip up her delicious ‘Special Summer Pasta,’ which includes plenty of fresh ingredients from the garden. Author and raw vegan chef, Raw Chef Jane lives in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee and loves to share how easy it is to make healthy meals.

To make the Special Summer Pasta dish, you’ll need a knife, cutting board, and spiralizer. If you don’t have a spiralizer, you can use a vegetable peeler instead.

Ingredients:

Zucchini

Basil chopped

Oregano chopped

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Finely Diced De-Seeded Tomatoes (optional)

Himalayan Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper to taste

Dash of Cayenne Pepper (optional)

Directions:

Spiralize one medium-sized zucchini per person.

Add a little extra virgin olive oil at a time, just enough to coat the pasta.

Add the herbs and the rest of your ingredients.

Toss together and serve with Raw Chef Jane’s “Rawmeson” Cheese.

Raw Chef Jane and her husband are both Master Gardeners, Reiki Masters, and raw vegans. According to her site, neither of them takes any medication, with the exception of occasional supplementation when needed. She says that all of their required nutrients are obtained from the food they eat.

Raw Chef Jane adds, “Doctors are astounded at their general health and well-being, mental clarity, low blood pressure, low cholesterol, and in general how well their bodies function.”

For more information on Raw Chef Jane, check out her website here.

