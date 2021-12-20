KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have got you covered when you are cooking for your raw vegan friends or family.

Raw Chef Jane stopped by to get us ready for the holiday season, especially when cooking for guests whom might have a raw vegan diet.

Her famous New York Cheesecake is made without dairy and sugar. She gas us a one-on-one demonstration on how to prepare this sweet dish.

She recommends you prepare this the day before to allow time to harden together.

Raw Chef Jane also caters all throughout the holiday season. To get more information on Jane and her recipes, visit her website.