KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Go healthy without having to compromise those favorite treats.

Brownies are beloved by many, but if one too many, it can show up physically and haunt us.

Raw vegan chef, Jane Karuschkat, is showing us how to have your cake and eat it too.

A raw vegan diet consists of food made within a vegan lifestyle, without the use of heat and unprocessed. Although you might feel limited, Karuschkat says it does not have to be this way.

“My raw vegan brownie’s are a great, healthy snack for your children when they get home from school, as well as something to nibble on for yourself,” she says.

What you will need:

Walnuts (or pecans), dates — that’s it.

It is that simple and tastes just like the real deal. For more information on Raw Chef Jane and her newest book, visit her website.