KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those who want to enjoy some chili but in a healthier manner, this may be the recipe for you. Raw Chef Jane shares how to make raw vegan chili.

“This makes a nice amount and will last a few days in the refrigerator,” Jane said. “When

adding any seasoning and spices, add the amount that you like. Remember,

you can always add more but you can’t take it out once you’ve added it,” she said.

Here’s what you need:

4 Cups sprouted chickpeas, or 4 cups walnuts, loosely chopped or gently

broken down in food processor

½ – 1 tsp Himalayan Salt

1 red bell pepper diced

¼ C red onion diced

1 ear of corn, taken off cob

1 tsp – 2 TBS chili powder, depending on your taste buds

1 TBS Italian seasoning

¼ – ½ tsp cayenne pepper (or to taste)

1 clove garlic, pressed

1-2 TBS EVOO

4-5 medium to large tomatoes deseeded and diced

Put into food processor and make a paste from:

1 small onion

4 dates, pitted and soaked

½ C sundried tomatoes, soaked

Now it’s time to put it all together:

In large bowl, mix together walnuts or chickpeas, Salt, bell pepper, red onion and corn. Add in chili powder, Italian seasoning, cayenne pepper, garlic, EVOO, and tomatoes. In a small food processor, blend the dates, onion and sundried tomatoes into a thick paste. Remove from food processor. Add paste to the bowl with the other ingredients and mix well. Add additional Himalayan Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper to Taste. Serve with Avocado or Guacamole, and Raw Vegan Sour Cream.

For more recipes from Raw Chef Jane, visit her website.