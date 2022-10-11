KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dhal is an Indian dish that can be difficult to pin down but primarily it is made with lentils and a variety of spices. Raw Chef Jane introduces us to the dish while providing her favorite variations.

Raw Chef Jane whips up her Raw Vegan Dhal, here is her recipe:

1 Cup Red Lentils, soaked and sprouted

1 Onion, softened and chopped

1 Large Tomatoes, deseeded and diced

1 clove garlic, pressed

1 Knuckle of Ginger, grated

1-2 tsp Garam Masala

1/2 tsp Paprika

1 tsp Cumin

Dash Hot Pepper (or to taste)

1 TBS Coconut Palm Sugar

1 Cup Coconut Milk

Juice of half a lemon or lime

Himalayan Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper to taste

Combine lentils, onion, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cumin, lemon juice, Garam

Masala, hot pepper, salt & pepper, coconut palm sugar together and blend

well. Add Coconut milk and blend well. If you would like this more soupy,

add some more coconut milk.

Serve over Cauliflower rice and top with a dollop of plant-based yogurt and

a little chopped cilantro.

