KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular diet has been sweeping the nation and one local East Tennessee woman is sharing how to master it.

Jane Karuschkat, also known as Raw Chef Jane, has been following this type of diet for over 30 years.

The term vegan follows a diet that does not consume any food derived and made from any animals. With a raw vegan lifestyle, these diets also will not utilize any form of processed foods that might need to be cooked through the use of heat.

Raw Chef Jane has been following this lifestyle and has found many ways to still create and indulge in a wide variety of meals including sushi, pasta, soup, and more.

Watch below as she puts her finishing touches on her Raw Vegan Red Lentil Hummus.

The Raw Vegan lifestyle supports many health benefits including heart health.

You can find a full list of options to create yourself in one of Karuschkat’s many cookbooks.

Visit her website to learn more and start your Raw Vegan journey now.