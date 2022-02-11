KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Healthy sweets have made their way into the Living East Tennessee kitchen.

Raw Chef Jane always has the perfect recipes for anyone not only wanting to adopt a raw vegan diet, but eat healthier.

Perfect for Valentine’s Day, Raw Chef Jane made her famous chocolate mouse, raw vegan style.

For more information on Raw Chef Jane and all of her creations, visit her website or give her a call at (423)- 823-7303.