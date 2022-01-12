KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fun and exciting way for kids to read more and at a higher level is back.

The Knox Co. Public Library is kicking off their next Read City: Read a Million Hours.

This initiative was put on by the Knox Co. Public Library and Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs, encouraging children in the county to read more and at a higher level.

The goal is to read a million hours in one year. Read City 2021 met their goal with over a million hours, and there is no doubt that Knox Co. can do it again.

Starting today, anyone can join in on the fun and start logging his or her reading hours.

Shark Tank star and Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, has even gotten in on this incredible mission. Watch here for his message to Knox Co. children.

For more information on Read City, visit the Knox Co. Public Library website and start reading away.