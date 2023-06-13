KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Take a splash into your next favorite book this summer.

The Knox County Public Library is always looking for ways to make reading fun especially while the kids are out for summer break.

The Summer Reading Club has officially kicked off and will run until Saturday, August 5. Those looking to participate will either need to pick up a reading log at the library or use their online platform.

Once you have finished reading a total of 36 hours (25 minutes a day) head to the library to claim your prize. Prizes include skate sessions at The Change Center, a comic from Nirvana, a kid’s meal from Salasarita’s, admission to the Tennessee Valley Fair, and more. Kid and teen prizes may require additional purchases.

Click here for a full list of prizes to choose from.

From music to interactive activities, the summer is only getting hotter at the Knox County Public Library. Parents can also download at-home activities to keep the little ones engaged while also having fun.

Visit the Knox County Public Library’s website to find a location nearest you.