KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Julia Hurley with Just Homes Group has the insider scoop on the current real estate market.

Since 2019 and the recent effects of Covid-19, the real estate market has fluctuated significantly.

Julia Hurley has been a top real estate agent since 2014. She has worked for the largest, residential real estate company and now uses her expertise for 16 counties here in East Tennessee.

Hurley mentioned many people are moving from out of state to Tennessee since Covid-19. Many are coming from Los Angeles, New York, and even Florida due to taxes being rasied in other states and cities. Because of this Hurley says there is a huge increase in market prices and value costs.

Due to supply being so low, Hurley says we are in a sellers market, and encourages anyone wanting to buy a home, to consult with a real estate agent and help you find the best deals.

For more information or to work with Julia, visit her website.