Real Men Wear Pink to fight against breast cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Real Men Wear Pink gives men a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer. Community leaders around the nation use the power of pink to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiatives, including innovative research, patient services, and education around screenings and risk reduction. It’s one important way we’re attacking cancer from every angle.

In Knoxville, one of those men raising awareness about breast cancer is Scott Brockamp, who stopped by the Living East Tennessee studio to tell us why he wears pink, and how he’s bringing awareness to this important issue.

You can learn more at scottwearspink.com.