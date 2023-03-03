OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — No one knows if they will ever need defend themselves in any given situation, but being prepared is better than assuming it will never happen to you. Norsemen Training & Consulting Group/Windrock Shooting Range wants to get anyone willing, prepared.

“Safety isn’t expensive, it’s priceless,” the owner, Eric Matson said.

Their approach to personal protection is grounded in the belief that the best way to be prepared is an effective blend of training, awareness and mind set.

“Whether you are making it safer for your employees or working on your own personal skills, we offer a range of consulting services and private instruction all designed to help you or your company reach its potential,” Matson said.

Whether you’re looking for a small tweak or complete overhaul, the consulting agency has you covered. To learn more, visit the Norsemen Training & Consulting Group/Windrock Shooting Range website.

