KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City, an American supermarket chain, is helping you come up with a few delicious Easter dishes.

With Easter right around the corner, Food City is sharing a few creative ideas for show-stopping side dishes to pair with your protein, which include brown butter green beans and carrots, and parmesan roasted asparagus.

Food City says, “A key tip for balancing any meal is prioritizing produce at meals and it’s easy to do with recipes that make you want to eat more vegetables.”

Here are a few of the recipes:



Brown butter green beans and carrots



These brown butter green beans and carrots are a perfect show-stopping side for whatever centerpiece you have planned. The carrots are naturally sweet which is balanced by the balsamic vinegar, Dijon and fresh green beans. Carrots are high in vitamins A and K and also offers beneficial fiber.



1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoon Honey

2 cloves garlic

2 each carrots

6 ounces green beans

1.5 tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar

3 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoons olive oil



Preparation

Trim green beans.

Peel and cut carrots into size similar to green beans.

Finely chop garlic.

In small bowl, whisk together honey, dijon mustard, vinegar, and 1.5 tablespoons water.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in cast iron pan.

Add green beans and carrots; season with salt & pepper.

After cooking for about 1 minute, add 2 teaspoons water and cover.

Cook until desired tenderness.

Transfer to a bowl and keep warm.

Add 2 tablespoons butter in the pan over medium-high heat, swirling until butter smells nutty and browned flecks appear – approx 3-4 minutes. (Watch carefully!) Remove from heat and stir in the minced garlic.

Pour glaze over the veggies.

Cover to keep warm.

Parmesan Roasted Asparagus



Crisp asparagus, sharp parmesan blend together in this simple, yet elegant, dish. Asparagus provides 4 g of fiber and 4 g of protein. Balanced by savory parmesan and tart fresh lemon.

Ingredients

2 1/2 pounds fresh asparagus

2 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese

1 large Lemon



Preparation

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (bake, not broil).

Step 2 If the stalks of the asparagus are thick, peel the bottom 1/2 of each.

Step 3 Lay them in a single layer on a sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil.

Step 4 Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Step 5 Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until tender.

Step 6 Sprinkle with the Parmesan and return to the oven for another minute.

Step 7 Serve with lemon wedges



Oven Roasted Red Potatoes with Rosemary and Garlic



Potatoes are a classic side dish for any occasion, including Easter. Though they often get a bad reputation, potatoes are actually highly nutritious and filling. Potatoes are a good source of vitamin C, and high in potassium which helps to regulate blood pressure. A top tip for reaping the most nutrient benefit from potatoes is keeping the skin on because this is where most of fiber is from.



Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds small new red potatoes

1/4 cup Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

4 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Pare a narrow strip of peel from the middle of each potato.

In a large bowl mix the oil, garlic, and rosemary; add the potatoes and toss well.

Transfer the potatoes to a shallow baking pan and roast until potatoes are tender when tested with the tip of a knife.

Serve hot.



Easter Board



We talked about our centerpiece and sides, but easter candy is certainly another important part of the the holiday. Thinking about how to balance all the delicious treats that come with Easter with some of our wellness goals, aim to more natural color from fresh produce. Start by including plenty of bright fruit choices like grapes, raspberries, strawberries, orange slices, kiwi, and dragon fruit that will bring out those spring colors we look for. Pair with sweet desserts like chocolate peanut butter eggs made in-house from the Food City Bakery and garnish with fresh floral trimmings.



Chocolate peanut butter eggs

Chocolate covered almonds

Grapes

Strawberries

Kiwi

Dragonfruit

Orange slices

