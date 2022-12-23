KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are a lot of benefits to IV Therapy that range from anti-aging regiments to hangover recovery. At Prime IV in Knoxville, you will experience a spa atmosphere while their IV treatments help to alleviate a variety of ailments.

With IV Vitamin Therapy offered at Prime IV, your nutritional balance and health can improve significantly. You can lose up to 80% of the vitamin’s nutritional value when taking them orally due to the process of said vitamins getting into the blood stream. In order for nutrients to reach the cell and work effectively, they must be absorbed and this is where Prime IV excels providing a way to reach 100% absorption.

Whether it is an immunity boost, workout recovery, or you need a miracle hangover cure, there is an IV fluid treatment for most ailments. Becoming extremely popular with athletes and those that live active lifestyles, Prime IV is ready to help you start your healing process.

For more information on treatments and the process, visit the Prime IV website.