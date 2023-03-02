KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Heads up and have fun.

What was once and still might be a tool has now turned into a fun activity for anyone up to it.

Axe throwing has become a popular form of fun and many are taking advantage of that.

865 Axe Throwing is Knoxville’s first outdoor axe throwing range and also the first to go mobile in 2020.

Despite the use of this heavy metal tool, axe throwing is a safe and a fun family activity. Anyone over the age of five are allowed to try it out, that’s if they can even pick it up.

Whether its a date night to a big celebration, 865 Axe Throwing is ready to host groups of all sizes. ‘

Owners, Penny and Weston Babelay, take pride in being able to teach anyone how to throw. The ensure their staff is also keeping your safety their number one priority.

As the days get warmer, spend your days with this local and family owned business. They can also come out to you. With their mobile ranges they can bring the “AXEperience” to you.

Check out Tala and Veronica hitting the bullseye with their best shot.

They have worked with individuals and families as well as the University of Tennessee, City of Knoxville, City of Clinton and the Blount County Partnership.

For more information and to try out yourself, visit their website or give them a call at 865-599-0053.